How the community can support wildland firefighters

Curry County, Ore.- The U.S. Forest Service has released information on how the community can help support emergency workers and firefighters.
The agency says it’s been overwhelmed with heartfelt notes of thanks, as well as donations. While the support is appreciated, the Forest Service says it frequently comes in forms that can’t be used.
According to the Forest Service, firefighters are prepared to be assigned to a fire for at least 14 days. They are supplied with enough clothes, socks and toiletries to keep them comfortable during that time. In addition, fire camps are set up to feed firefighters hot meals while on a break from the fire lines. At camp, firefighters also have access to general need items including band-aids, chapstick, lotion and medicine.
If you would like to help, there are several things the Forest Service says you can do. The agency says the firefighters most appreciate thank you notes and emails, which can be sent to [email protected]
Financial donations can also be made to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation at www.wffoundation.org.
Food and other items can be donated to local charitable organizations such as the Red Cross.