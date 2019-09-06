How to help your furry friends spooked by thunderstorms

MEDFORD, Ore. — If you were spooked by the heavy thunder and lighting last night, you’re not alone.
Jackson County Animal Services says they brought in 4 dogs, one had been hit by a car.
The static electricity and loud noise of a thunderstorm can be traumatizing for animals.
Local non-profit, SoHumane, says they get a number of calls about lost, abandoned, or stray dogs during any event with loud noises.
“The thunderstorm last night specifically was incredibly loud, it shook my house,” said Ryan Johnson, SoHumane. “It can be traumatizing for some dogs to the point where there’s so much anxiety during the thunderstorms that they have to be medicated and that’s another option.”
Johnson says it’s important to be with your pets during a storm, if possible. That’s so you can provide extra comfort and support.
He says you should also move them inside if they’re kept outside overnight. But if that isn’t possible, put them in a barn or shelter.
