Grants Pass city council tightens restrictions for vaping

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two days ago, NBC5 news told you that an Oregonian died of severe lung illness. Oregon Health Authority says they believe the death was related to vaping.
Now, Grants Pass city council is tightening their restrictions around e-cigarette use. Currently, regular cigarette smoking is not allowed in public parks, or downtown, within 100 feet of a doorway. City councilors say they didn’t want to completely ban smoking but voted Wednesday to add vaping to the current smoking restriction in place.
“We don’t know what the effect of secondhand smoke from vaping is yet, but it certainly looks like the first effect on the person smoking could be very serious, so we wanted to include that in there.”
The first reading passed with a five to two vote. The ordinance is now headed to a second reading with no discussion at the next council meeting.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.