Home
Grants Pass city council tightens restrictions for vaping

Grants Pass city council tightens restrictions for vaping

Local News Top Stories , , ,

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two days ago, NBC5 news told you that an Oregonian died of severe lung illness. Oregon Health Authority says they believe the death was related to vaping.

Now, Grants Pass city council is tightening their restrictions around e-cigarette use. Currently, regular cigarette smoking is not allowed in public parks, or downtown, within 100 feet of a doorway. City councilors say they didn’t want to completely ban smoking but voted Wednesday to add vaping to the current smoking restriction in place.

“We don’t know what the effect of secondhand smoke from vaping is yet, but it certainly looks like the first effect on the person smoking could be very serious, so we wanted to include that in there.”

The first reading passed with a five to two vote. The ordinance is now headed to a second reading with no discussion at the next council meeting.

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »