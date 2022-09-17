Shady Cove celebrates its 50th anniversary

SHADY COVE, Ore. – The city of Shady Cove celebrated its 50th anniversary on September 17th.

Aunt Caroline Park was crowded with people celebrating this huge milestone. The celebration had live music, and games, as well as speeches from local veterans and the city’s mayor.

The event also featured a scavenger hunt with 35 shop owners participating with over 40 prizes up for grabs.

Organizers say the goal of the hunt was to make people more aware of the local businesses in their city.

We spoke to an employee at Mac’s Diner who told us about their experience with the scavenger hunt.

“It was a thing to get people in and see more places in town. Most people because we’re set far back and off the road, don’t realize we are back here. Hopefully, that works and hopefully it gives everybody in town a lot more business,” said Krista Van Houten of Mac’s Diner.

Van Houten says they saw more foot traffic thanks to the scavenger hunt. She hopes people had a good time searching.