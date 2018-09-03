Hugo Road Fire forces evacuations; declared conflagration by governor’s office

MERLIN, Ore.– The Hugo Road Fire started Sunday night just outside of Merlin shocking residents as it grew to 150 acres in just a few hours.
Emergency responders worked overnight to contain the fire which forced a couple hundred people living in the area to evacuate.
Early Monday, the governors office declared the fire a conflagration, freeing up more resources to help put out the fire. At around the same time, Oregon Department of Forestry said the fire is estimated to be about 250 acres and 15 percent contained.
“We want to make sure we can make it through this afternoon when we have the potential for more 30 mile per hour wind gusts,” said Melissa Cano, ODF. “We just want to make sure everyone stays safe. If we can make it through another day and hold this fire in place, we’re looking really good.”
The fire is believed to be human caused, that means it was not started by lightning. An investigation is underway to pinpoint how it was sparked.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation notifications:
- Level 3 (go) – Oxyoke Road from Three Pines Road to Hugo Road, Hugo Road from Oxyoke Road to Three Pines Road, Three Pines Road from Hugo Road to Oxyoke Road, Monterico and all secondary roads off Monterico, Hitching Post Road, Hasis Road, Trevor Lane, Dakota Lane, Templin Avenue and Wilson Land
- Level 2 (be set) – Three Pines Road to Monument Drive, Monument Drive to Interstate 5 at milepost 66 interchange.
An evacuee shelter and animal shelter has been established at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
For the latest fire information, call 541-474-5305.
