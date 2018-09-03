First responders get free meals

MEDFORD, Ore. — First responders across the country this Labor Day holiday are getting some tasty, free food delivered by Olive Garden.
The restaurant chain has been doing this for 17 years.
Since 2002, more than 12,000 meals have been served. They say it’s a way to give back to those who risk their lives protecting and serving their communities.
“A lot of people in the community and people in general have been very appreciative of the firefighting efforts that have been going on to stop the wildfires,” said Kevin Geller, Medford Fire. “We’re excited, and we appreciate olive garden for doing this for us.”
The “thank you” lunches include signature dishes like spaghetti and meatballs and fettuccine alfredo.
Each year, more than 850 olive garden restaurants participate.
