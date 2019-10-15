Human Bean holds “Coffee for a Cure” week

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Human Bean is holding its annual Coffee for a Cure this week.
On Friday, all proceeds from the coffee stands 90-plus locations will be donated to local breast cancer agencies.
In Southern Oregon, the money benefits Providence Foundation and Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.
Since the event began 14 years ago, 1,600 mammograms have been paid for in Oregon and $1.5 million have been raised.
You can learn more about Coffee for a Cure at https://thehumanbean.com/coffee-for-a-cure-2019/