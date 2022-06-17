Human Bean holds ‘Mochas for Men’ event to help fund cancer treatments and screenings

MEDFORD, Ore. – June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and the Human Bean is recognizing it with “Mochas for Men.”

Friday, June 17, every Human Bean location will give $1 for every mocha sold to fund cancer screenings and treatment services for men.

In previous years, Mochas for Men was held in November together with another well-known awareness event: No-Shave November.

However, the company said this year it’s moving the event to June to reinforce how important men’s health awareness is year-round.

It also happens to be the Friday before Father’s Day, the perfect time to treat dad to a mocha.