‘Pacific Pride Fire’ arson suspect found guilty

MEDFORD, Ore. — A jury reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of starting a fire that burned near downtown Medford.

The “Pacific Pride Fire” burned at the Central Avenue Pacific Pride gas station on April 12.

The fire damaged four buildings and six businesses while releasing more than 20,000 gallons of petroleum products, some of which leaked into Bear Creek.

MPD eventually arrested 49-year-old John Charles Salmons for starting the fire. He was charged with arson in the first degree, six counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, and reckless endangering. He was already linked to a previous arson case last August.

On June 16, Salmons was found guilty of numerous charges, including arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangering. He was acquitted on one charge of first-degree arson.

Salmons is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 22. He could face more than two decades in prison.