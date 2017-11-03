Humane society overwhelmed by recent rescue case; seeks funding help

Grants Pass, Ore.– The Rogue Valley Humane Society says it’s pulling back on a massive rescue. Over the last few months it’s taken in dozens of cats from a Josephine County hoarding case. Now the organization says it can’t take any more.
“Really at this point, I’ve just have exhausted funds and my staff,” said Margaret Varner, executive director of the Rogue Valley Humane Society.
The society has managed to rescue 77 cats out of 105 that were all found within one house. Members of the staff describe rooms full of cats divided by sex and age while other rooms were completely filled at random.
The effort to save as many as they can has pushed workers to their limits. Now, they say they may not be able to go back for the rest of the animals.
“At this point it’s really a monetary issue to maintain the amount of medicine, spays and neuters and staff time that goes into 77 sick cats,” said Varner. “Plus dealing with all the other animals here at the facility and the clients. It’s a lot, it’s a lot to maintain.”
The humane society says pulling back is a hard decision to make.
“Our hearts get in the way sometimes but I have to look at the big picture,” said Varner. “And do what’s right to make sure that we are able to help all of the community.”
Other organizations have stepped up to help take in a few of the cats. The humane society is requesting help from the community in the form of donations and adopting cats that are healthy and ready to go.
“We already are in the negative. Again that’s why we are reaching out to the community,” said Varner. “We’re gonna do what we can. We’re not closing down by any means.”