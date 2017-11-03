Barn catches fire; kills one horse

Grants Pass, Ore.– Investigators are still looking into a Grants Pass barn fire. The fire killed one horse late last night.
Neighbors and the owners of the barn managed to get the other horses out before the fire became too hot to manage.
Firefighters say this fire serves as a warning. While the weather means the risk of wildfires is down, it also means the risk of house fires is up.
“There are more heating devices like wood stoves and space heaters,” said Austin Prince, division chief of Grants Pass Rural Metro Fire. “We want to make sure that people are keeping that in mind as a very high likeliness of lighting your house on fire.”
The barn fire is still under investigation.