Hundreds march to U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s office

Medford, Ore., — Hundreds of people marched from Medford’s federal courthouse to U.S. Representative Greg Walden’s office today to protest his involvement in repealing the Affordable Care Act.

But they say it isn’t just about Walden and the ACA.

“In a nutshell, resisting the Trump agenda by a grassroots movement. By talking to our representatives.” said organizer, Brett Levick.

The group has several more protests planned.

They’re hoping to remove Walden from office by 2018.

