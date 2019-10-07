Hundreds take a step to raise awareness, funds to fight ALS

MEDFORD, Ore. —Around 250 people took a step against ALS in an annual walk at Bear Creek Park Sunday.
The annual ‘Walk to Defeat ALS’ walk raises money to help find a cure and to help support care services for families living with the disease.
Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, the illness attacks the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It robs a person of their ability to move, speak, swallow and even breathe.
“This year we have new teams, new faces, we have amazing volunteers, it takes a whole village to put this together,” Jessica Zigenis, event coordinator said. “We are never giving up, we’re gonna do this till there’s a cure.”
The life expectancy after being diagnosed is typically two to five years. There are roughly 50 southern Oregonians battling ALS. At last check, the walk brought in more than $40,000.
