Gold Hill Museum transforms into haunted house

GOLD HILL, Ore. — Halloween is about three weeks away but some people have already been preparing for weeks. Volunteers at the Gold Hill Museum are transforming the center into a spooky experience.

The “Haunted House & Graveyard” is put on by the Gold Hill Historical Society to raise funds to keep the museum operational. The event is run by volunteers.

“We’ve been going since 2006, it’s become a major part of the community,” Heath Smith, volunteer said. Smith said that some kids who grew up going to the haunted house have returned to help put it together.  “Usually we log 160-180 hours,” Smith said.

The haunted house is a hit every year with 200-300 kids walking through every night. The haunted house is very kid-friendly.

Event Details:

  • October 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th, 31st.
  • Open 6:30-9:30
  • Admission: 2 & under are free, 3-5 are $1, 6-12 are $3, 13 & over are $5.

For more information, call 541-855-1182 or facebook.com/goldhillhauntedhouse

 

