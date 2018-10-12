Hurricane Michael: searching for survivors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (NBC News) – The death toll continues to rise in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
At least 11 storm-related deaths have been confirmed, and officials expect that number to rise.
Much of the Florida Panhandle looks like a battlefield, with homes and businesses reduced to rubble.
The two largest hospitals in Panama City are transferring hundreds of patients because of structural damage to the facilities.
Search and rescue teams are combing through the wreckage in Mexico Beach, where Michael came ashore with 155 mile-per-hour winds.
More than 1.5 million people are now without power, and officials say the infrastructure is so damaged in some areas that it could take weeks to restore electricity.
