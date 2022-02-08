Husband of V.P. Kamala Harris evacuated from D.C. high school due to bomb threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Authorities in D.C. say they are searching for the source of a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a high school where Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was attending a program.

According to D.C. Metro Police, a call came in to the front desk at Dunbar High School around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon warning of a bomb and that everyone had 10 minutes to get out.

Mr. Emhoff, in the building on a planned appearance, was immediately evacuated from the school, and shortly afterward, all students and staff were evacuated.

Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said so far, they have found no direct connection of the threat to the second gentleman’s visit to recent threats to more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities.

“I did check with my partners at the FBI and this particular threat, I can’t say, because this is preliminary so I can’t say with any certainty it’s not related to recent threats to historically Black colleges,” Benedict stated. “But our partners with the FBI Washington Field Office will work with us to kind of decipher what we have here and make those links, if any. But at this time it doesn’t appear to be related.”

Following a sweep of the building, authorities gave the all-clear and deemed the school safe.