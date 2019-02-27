I-5 closed, local traffic impacted by recent snowfall

MEDFORD, Ore. – Several inches of snow fell on southwest Oregon, impacting traffic on multiple roadways.
The National Weather Service’s Medford office said the unexpected snow is part of a rare weather system that’s constantly evolving.
While most local roadways remain open, traffic is slow in most areas due to slick pavement. Travel over Highway 238 in the Jacksonville Hill are was shut down due to several vehicles that ran off the road.
In Medford, East McAndrews Road from Hillcrest Road to Tamarack Drive was closed due to snow and ice.
As of 4:00 p.m., both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at north Yreka due to multiple crashes.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says their crews are on state highways, but the widespread nature of this latest weather event may cause some delays. Check http://www.tripcheck.com