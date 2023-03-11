I-5 sees closures overnight after winter storm pounds Siskiyou Co.

YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County felt the brunt of some wild winter weather leading to I-5 being closed overnight.

Cal-Trans closed I-5 south of Yreka around 6 p.m. Thursday night.

ODOT, at the request of Cal-Trans, also shut down I-5 southbound in Ashland, from Exit 14, to the border.

I-5 re-opened Friday morning as weather conditions improved.

California Highway Patrol, who shared photos and video, said it was blizzard like conditions.

“There was just so much snowfall that in order to keep up I think they just needed to stop traffic and plow it,” CHP spokesperson Greg Perkins said. “Then downside was everyone started using the side roads and all of our side roads ended up with vehicles stuck and a lot of stopped traffic.”

Perkins said visibility in some areas was down to just 25 feet.

There were also a number of accidents and stuck cars that CHP helped throughout the night.