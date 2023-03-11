Sky Lakes Medical Center earns an award for their intensive care unit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls’ Sky Lakes Medical Center has earned an award for excellence this year.

A Silver Level Beacon Award for excellence was given by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

The award was specifically for the hospital’s intensive care unit recognizing their exceptional patient care and healthy work environment according to a hospital press release.

“Even though we are small and even though we are isolated, we do really great things at Sky Lake and there is a lot to be proud of and our number one priority is to take care of our community members.”, said, Christie Wiles, Director of inpatient nursing.

The award was given after a rigorous application process and would be their 2nd consecutive time winning it.