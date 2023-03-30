‘I Resolve’ lawsuit appears to be resolved

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A judge has sided with the Grants Pass School District (GPSD) in the “I Resolve” lawsuit.

In July of 2021, the founders of the movement, then-GPSD educators Rachel Damiano and Katie Medart were fired for using district equipment for a personal project.

The educators were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation on the internet.

They filed a federal lawsuit against the district saying their first amendment rights were violated.

The Grants Pass School Board originally voted 4-3 in support of their termination.

A few months later, in another 4-3 vote, the board reversed that decision.

Even though they were reinstated to their positions, the lawsuit continued.

The attorney for the educators said that they will appeal the judge’s decision.

We reached out to a GPSD spokeswoman for comment and have not heard back.

Click HERE for our previous coverage of this story.

