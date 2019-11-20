ICE blames Oregon sanctuary law for suspect escape

Patrick Ator used to live with his wife in a home in Aloha not far off Farmington Road but he decided to sell it and move in with his daughter in Kansas. He said he didn’t want to be reminded
every day of the crash that killed his wife of 57 years, Janace Ator.
Patrick said, “She was the joy of my life. We really had a good marriage. We fit together very well.”
A driver believed to be street racing slammed into the Ator’s car in July, killing Janace.
20-year-old Alejandro Moldonado-Hernandez posted bail on a manslaughter charge in the case and was released from jail.
Federal immigration officials put a federal detainer on Moldonado-Hernandez but local law enforcement officials say state law bans them from helping enforce immigration law.
The charges are now on hold after authorities filed papers in August saying, based on credible information about the suspect, he had fled to Mexico with the assistance of three associates.
Federal immigration officials say this is another example of alleged criminals taking advantage of Oregon’s sanctuary laws to avoid being held until they can be prosecuted or deported.
ICE Deputy Field Office Director Mike Melendez said, “In this particular case, the individual was released, unfortunately. And now we have to go and search for him at large.”
Patrick said the battle between state and federal officials over immigration detainers is beyond him. “I don’t have any thoughts about that,” he said. “That’s out of my hands. I’m not going to worry about it.”
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to ICE’s claim. It released a statement that read in part, “Delaying the release of any individual is a constitutional violation.”