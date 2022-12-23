Ice storm arrives in the Portland area

Author: Rod Hill, Anthony Macuk (KGW) PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The ice storm that moved into Portland and the Pacific Northwest Region on Thursday isn’t over yet. The Portland area is in for occasional freezing rain for most of Friday and high temperatures likely won’t rise above freezing until the late evening.

Much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington was barraged by sleet and freezing rain Thursday evening. Icy conditions are expected to persist as late as Saturday morning.

Sleet and freezing rain are the kinds of precipitation that create sheets of ice over every surface. The winter weather started to paralyze streets and highways Thursday evening, and strong winds that began to blow into the region earlier in the day reportedly brought down tree limbs. Icy roads and airport runways have also caused delays and flight cancellations coming in and out of Portland International Airport amid busy holiday travel.