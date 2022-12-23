Alaska Airlines cancels all flights in and out of PDX due to winter storm

The airport’s online arrivals and departures board showed a growing list of canceled and delayed flights over the course of the day that only grew overnight.

The cancellations and delays include flights to and from Denver, where a monster winter storm has grounded hundreds of flights, but they also cover a wide range of national and international destinations.

Some of the cancellations in Portland began as early as Wednesday, according to Port of Portland media relations manager Kama Simonds, although they were primarily due to weather in other parts of the country.

Travelers with questions about their flights should contact their airline, or use their airline’s app or website to avoid long wait times on the phone, she said. They can also keep an eye on flight status information at flypdx.com.

Travelers whose flights have been canceled should not go to the airport, Simonds said, but should stay safely at home and call their airline to reschedule.