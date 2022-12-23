Alaska Airlines cancels all flights in and out of PDX due to winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Alaska Airlines and Horizon have canceled all flights in and out of Portland International Airport (PDX) and Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC) until noon Friday due to an ice storm that arrived in Portland and the Pacific Northwest on Thursday night.
The airline said it has canceled more than 270 flights in and out of Portland and Seattle and will cancel or delay more flights if the weather doesn’t improve. Alaska Airlines said airport runways at SEA-TAC are closed because of unsafe weather conditions.
Alaska Airlines said there are flexible travel policies for travel to and from PDX and SEA-TAC due to the winter weather. Learn more about those policies here.
Despite the cancellations, which KGW’s Evan Watson estimated at 80-85% of all flights, there were still a lot of flyers waiting in customer service lines Friday morning at United, Delta, American and Alaska, Watson reported. That included a family of 29 hoping to get to Hawaii. They told Watson they’ve been planning the trip for 4.5 years.