Idaho bear attacks hunter

Boise County, Idaho – A black bear attacked and injured a hunter in rural Idaho Sunday night, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

KTVB reports 43-year-year old Marvin Jennings and his uncle were hunting over a bear bait site near Grimes Creek in Boise County.

Around dusk, the two men saw a black bear approach the site. Jennings’ Uncle shot the bear, which then ran away wounded.

Jennings approached the bear a short time later, but the bear charged and knocked him to the ground. The two then tumbled down a hill.

Jennings was able to shoot the bear with a handgun, but not before he was bit on the left arm and leg.

He was taken to a local hospital where his is in serious condition.

