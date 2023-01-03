Idaho quadruple homicide suspect to appear in court

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. (NBC) – The suspect in those quadruple murders in Moscow, Idaho is expected in court Tuesday.

Bryan Kohberger is set to appear in a Pennsylvania courthouse, clearing the way for him to return to Idaho where his lawyer says he believes he’ll be exonerated.

The victims’ families are anxious to come face to face with the man accused of murdering their loved ones.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, is steeling himself for the legal battle ahead. He said, “I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go.”

But, as for any possible connection between his daughter and Bryan Kohberger, Steve said, “I’ve never heard of anybody with that name… was not on my radar at all.”

The lawyer for the Goncalves family added that they’re working with investigators to uncover any ties.

Kohberger’s parents said they’re “fully cooperating with law enforcement.”

Kohberger’s father drove cross country with him in the days following the murder. The father and son were even pulled over by police twice

Kohberger’s public defender Jason Labar said, “I just know that they were pulled over in Indiana, almost back-to-back. I believe once for speeding and once for falling too closely to a car in front of them.”

Details of Kohberger’s graduate work now slowly being revealed.

He apparently posted a message looking for volunteers for a research project, to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making while committing a crime, the post uncovered by internet sleuths.

DeSales University, where Kohberger earned a master’s degree in 2022, confirmed the email address listed on the Reddit post belonged to the suspect when he was a student.

Kohberger then went on to pursue his Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University.

Just miles from the off-campus house where those four University of Idaho students — Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death on November 13.

Goncalves’s father is hoping for answers as the suspect prepares for his day in court. He said, “Our next mission is really to find justice and make sure that we have a closing chapter that meets the expectations of all the families.”