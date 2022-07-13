If you need a Real ID, be prepared to wait in line at Medford’s DMV

MEDFORD, Ore.– Beginning next May, you’ll need more than an Oregon driver’s license to board a flight in the U.S.

The Oregon D.M.V. is encouraging people to get a Real ID.as soon as possible, but you can’t make an appointment to get one in Medford.

The closest D.M.V. to the Rogue Valley that offers Real ID appointments is in Canyonville or Roseburg.

A spokesperson for the D.M.V. said that appointments to get a Real ID aren’t needed at the Medford D.M.V.

Spokesperson David House said, “for any service other than drive tests, you can just drop in. Now make sure you bring what you need, especially if you’re switching to the Real ID option.”

The D.M.V. has a website with a checklist of documents you’ll need to bring to get a Real ID.

House said the D.M.V. is working as quickly as possible to address the staffing shortages in Southern Oregon.