The ‘Freak Out’ ride at Jackson Co. Fair returning for second year, staff recommend arriving early

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter July 12, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — The Jackson County Fair is just hours away from opening day on Wednesday.

Crews have been working the grounds over the last several days, to prepare for the five-day event.

Paul Maurer Shows, operator of the rides, debut the “Freak Out” ride last year, that saw wait times reaching at least an hour. With the popular ride returning this year, staff recommend arriving early and prepare for a line.

“The line for it [last year] was incredible,” Marque Lundgren, general manager of Paul Maurer Shows, said Tuesday. “Come early because it will have a line that stretches forever.”

Lundgren recommends everyone to drink lots of water especially with the forecasted hot temperatures.

The fair opens Wednesday, July 13th at 2 p.m. It will conclude with free admission day on Sunday July 17th.

Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]
