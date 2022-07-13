The ‘Freak Out’ ride at Jackson Co. Fair returning for second year, staff recommend arriving early

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore — The Jackson County Fair is just hours away from opening day on Wednesday.

Crews have been working the grounds over the last several days, to prepare for the five-day event.

Paul Maurer Shows, operator of the rides, debut the “Freak Out” ride last year, that saw wait times reaching at least an hour. With the popular ride returning this year, staff recommend arriving early and prepare for a line.

“The line for it [last year] was incredible,” Marque Lundgren, general manager of Paul Maurer Shows, said Tuesday. “Come early because it will have a line that stretches forever.”

Lundgren recommends everyone to drink lots of water especially with the forecasted hot temperatures.

The fair opens Wednesday, July 13th at 2 p.m. It will conclude with free admission day on Sunday July 17th.