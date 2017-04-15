Illegal cannabis cultivation site shut down in Siskiyou Co.

Siskiyou County, Cali. — Siskiyou County authorities shut down a criminal marijuana growing operation near Hornbrook, California.
They seized 131 illegal plants with a street value of more than a million dollars.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says a multi-agency team came across the illegal cannabis cultivation site after a citizen’s complaint.
The Siskiyou Interagency Marijuana Investigation team – also known as ‘Simit’ – obtained a search warrant yesterday for the 12000 block of Noel Drive in the Klamath River Country Estates.
There was nobody on the property, but the team confiscated the 131 cannabis plants that were contained in a make-shift greenhouse.
They also found suspected hazardous chemicals that could be harmful to the environment.
Sheriff Jon Lopey says they aren’t targeting recreational users as long as they follow the law.
“131 cannabis plants is obviously an illicit cannabis operation. And it obviously exceeds the limits of power in the ordinance and also is a violation of criminal law,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, the law in Siskiyou County allows 12 medicinal plants, and 6 recreational plants grown in a structure meeting specifications of the ordinance.
No one is in custody but the sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation follow up to see if the property owner is directly involved.