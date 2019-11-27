Home
Illinois school bus driver busted for drinking on the job

AURORA, Ill. (WMAQ/NBC) – Surveillance footage appears to show a school bus driver buying beer at a convenience store and later drinking it while picking up students during her morning route in Aurora, Illinois.

A store clerk called the East Aurora School District Friday morning after making the beer sale to 44-year-old Michelle Passley.

The clerk reportedly watched her leave the store, then get into a First Student school bus and drive away.

Detectives later determined that Passley picked up the school bus around six that morning, completed a route and then stopped at the gas station to buy two cans of beer. She then continued to drive the bus, which at the time had about thirty-two kids on board.

Passley was eventually fired by both the bus company and the school district. She was arrested Monday but has since been released on bond.

