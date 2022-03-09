Images of Baker Park arson suspect released by Grants Pass police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police released images of a suspect allegedly who lit an occupied tent on fire in Grants Pass.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1, someone threw “flaming liquid” onto a tent belonging to a homeless person at Baker Park. The person inside the tent was able to escape the flames without getting seriously injured.

The hooded suspect fled the scene on foot after lighting the fire. Police believe they ran from the park toward the intersection of East Park Street and Grants Pass Parkway.

The Grants Pass Police Department said it appeared to be a targeted attack, leading officers to believe there is no danger to the public.

A community response team was able to provide the victim with a new tent and sleeping bag.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call GPPD at 541-540-6260.