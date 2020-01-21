Impeachment trial begins in the Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – After months of anticipation and political crossfire, the impeachment trial begins Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill while the man at the center of it all is in Switzerland.
As the world economic summit gets underway, President Trump has labeled the proceedings a “hoax” with Democrats questioning the process as well but for much different reasons.
As the historic trial opens, day one will likely set the tone. Democrats are frustrated and promising a fight over the rules of the proceedings put forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “This is not the process for a fair trial, this is the process for a rigged trial. This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence.”
The resolution limits each side’s opening arguments to 24-hours over two days from the afternoon possibly through early morning and requires a separate vote to include evidence collected by the House impeachment inquiry.
Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer / (D-NY) said, “We will have votes on witnesses, we will have votes on documents and we will have votes to try to undo the most egregious things that McConnell has done in this resolution.”
The president’s legal team in a 200-page filling calls the impeachment a “brazenly political act” urging senators to “speedily reject” the articles.
Trump legal team member Alan Dershowitz said, “You need criminal-type behavior akin to treason and bribery. Abuse of power doesn’t fit any of those criteria.”
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump dismissed the proceedings. He stated, “It’s a witch hunt that’s been going on for years. And it’s frankly it’s disgraceful.”
Oral arguments could begin Wednesday afternoon. Those arguments will be presented not by the senators but by House managers and the president’s defense team.