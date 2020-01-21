Sips for Inclusion

MEDFORD, Ore. — People gathered to sip wine and raise money for a local non-profit that specializes in peer mentorship for children with disabilities.
Inclusion Works was founded in 1979.
They provide resources for youth with disabilities and down syndrome within local school districts.
The non-profit hosted their 2nd annual Sip & Bid at The Urban Cork on Monday night, which included wine tasting and a silent auction.
“The funding here tonight will help sustain our organization to be able to go and do more trainings for school districts, so we can help them with a program that’s tailored to their school district,” said assistant executive director for Inclusion Works, Heather Aragon.
For more information on the organization, you can visit soinclusionworks.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.