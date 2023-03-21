In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – All eyes are on New York Tuesday as Manhattan grand jury grand jury decides whether to indict former President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump posted online that he expects to be arrested Tuesday in connection to a case involving hush-money payments

If Trump is in fact charged, he’ll become the first former U.S. president indicted for a crime.

Officials in Washington and New York are preparing for potential protests after the former president went on social media and blasted the investigation against him. “It’s just a continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt,” he said.

All eyes are on the New York City grand jury after Trump predicted he’d be arrested in connection to alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Lawyer Robert Costello, a key witness for Trump, testified Monday. He stated, “Michael Cohen told us that he was approached by Stormy Daniels’ lawyer and Stormy Daniels had negative information that she wanted to put in a lawsuit against Trump.”

Cohen, Trump’s former “fixer,” alleged Trump paid him $130,000 to buy Daniel’s silence.

Costello, who claims he was Cohen’s attorney, attacked his credibility. But Cohen fired back, saying, “Pretty much almost everything that Bob Costello said will be once again proven to be inaccurate as it relates to me.”

Top Republicans are coming to Trump’s defense.

Representative Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said, “I believe, is the epitomization of the weaponization of the federal government and departments against political opponents.”

Manhattan’s district attorney, Democrat Alvin Bragg, is weighing potential charges against the 2024 presidential hopeful.

Former federal prosecutor Paul Butler said, “I think if it’s a misdemeanor, there would be more political consequences than legal consequences.”

One question that could be answered this week is: will or won’t Trump be indicted? Several sources told NBC News not to expect an indictment Tuesday.

If the former president is indicted, sources told NBC News the Secret Service would accompany Trump throughout the process of possibly surrendering and making an initial court appearance, all while trying to keep him out of public view.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.