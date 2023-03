SALEM, Ore. – A bill that would let Oregonians pump their own gas passed through the Oregon House of Representatives.

House Bill 2426 would not completely eliminate attendants. It would instead give Oregon drivers the choice to fill their car themselves or not.

The bill would require gas stations to keep half of their pumps for attendants.

The bill passed 47 to 10. It is now going to the state Senate for further consideration.

