Indiana school shooting ‘hero’ released from hospital

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Indiana science teacher credited with disarming a school shooter in Noblesville on Friday is home from the hospital.
29-year-old Jason Seaman was shot three times while tackling and stopping the shooter.
Seaman addressed the public for the first time Monday morning. “As a person who isn’t looking for attention nor, entirely comfortable with the situation I’m currently in, I want to make it clear that my actions on that day in my mind were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances,” he said. “I deeply care for my students and their well-being. So that is why I did what I did that day.”
Two others were wounded in the shooting. One female student is in critical condition. Another student fractured his ankle.
The suspected gunman, also a student, is now in custody.
President Trump praised Seaman’s actions Saturday, calling him “very brave” and a “hero” for saving “so many precious lives.”