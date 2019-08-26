Home
Industrial equipment linked to Douglas County fire

Industrial equipment linked to Douglas County fire

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Fire Season 2019: For the latest updates on fires buring in our region, go here: Fire Season 2019.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A piece of industrial equipment is the likely cause of a fire that started over the weekend in rural Douglas County.

Firefighters said on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a fire seven miles northwest of Elkton in forestland between Interstate 5 and the Oregon Coast.

According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, they were able to work with other agencies to halt the progress of the Weatherly Creek Fire. It was kept to less than an acre in size.

Sunday night, firefighters said they believe a piece of equipment experienced an electrical short, likely starting the fire.

Crews remained at the scene to make sure control lines held and to monitor any hot spots.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »