Industrial equipment linked to Douglas County fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A piece of industrial equipment is the likely cause of a fire that started over the weekend in rural Douglas County.
Firefighters said on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a fire seven miles northwest of Elkton in forestland between Interstate 5 and the Oregon Coast.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, they were able to work with other agencies to halt the progress of the Weatherly Creek Fire. It was kept to less than an acre in size.
Sunday night, firefighters said they believe a piece of equipment experienced an electrical short, likely starting the fire.
Crews remained at the scene to make sure control lines held and to monitor any hot spots.