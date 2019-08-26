Rollover crash may be caused by ‘speeding,’ witnesses say

Witnesses told NBC5 News there were four people in the car. They say one person was ejected and the driver was pinned under the steering wheel. Emergency crews responded within minutes of the incident.
“My reaction was looked like there were some people all bloody and hurt and I just stopped so I could run over and see if I could help in any way at all,” Jeff Jacobs, witness, said. ” I think they were going a little fast, that’s my assumption and they lost control.”
Jacobs said three people were taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with NBC5 News for the latest.
