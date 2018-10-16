Infrared flight maps Klondike Fire at nearly 173,000 acres

Gold Beach, Ore. — Level 2 and 3 evacuations are still in place for people in Agness, after the Klondike Fire roared back to life over the weekend.
An infrared flight Monday night, mapped the Klondike Fire at nearly 173,000 acres. That’s an increase of about 5,500 acres since Saturday.
In a Tuesday update, fire managers wrote, “The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s five structural task forces that arrived yesterday [Monday] have split into day and night shifts to ensure that all homes under evacuation are protected. These resources include twenty engines and five water tenders with firefighters from thirty-three different fire agencies from across the state.”
Fire managers will host a community meeting Tuesday afternoon. It’s set for 2:00 PM in the Curry Showcase at the Curry County Fairgrounds.
