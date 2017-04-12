Injured bald eagle rescued by OSP and ODFW

Hood River, Ore. – An injured bald eagle was rescued by Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials Tuesday.
According to OSP, troopers received reports of an injured bald eagle on Post Canyon Road just outside of Hood River.
Witnesses said they saw the bald eagle flying very low and flying unsteadily before it fell into a small creek.
A citizen helped direct troopers and ODFW officials to the eagle.
Once found, the eagle was taken to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic for treatment.
According to the clinic, the eagle doesn’t have any obvious injuries, but they’re working to determine the cause of the eagle’s illness. X-rays will also be taken to determine if there are any fractures.