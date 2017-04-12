Salem, Ore. – An Oregon bill would require students to pass a test required for U.S. citizenship before they could receive a high school diploma.
Senate Bill 1038 would require Oregon students to correctly answer 60 percent of the 100 questions on the civics portion of the naturalization test required for U.S. citizenship, according to a report by the Statesman Journal.
The bill had a public hearing in a Senate Committee on Tuesday.
The Statesman Journal reports Former state Senator Bruce Starr said the rule would prepare Oregon’s you for better civic engagement. He added, “As a state, we must do better.”
Students can take the test as many times as is necessary for them to pass.
But Starr said that shouldn’t be a problem, as the vast majority of immigrants pass the test on the first attempt.
A work session for the bill has been scheduled for Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
Do you think you could pass? Take a practice test an find out at: https://my.uscis.gov/en/prep/test/civics/view
