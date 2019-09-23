Injured hiker rescued in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – An injured hiker was rescued in a remote area of the Oregon Coast.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said on September 21, a 24-year-old man called 911 and told dispatchers he was lost in the woods.
Using GPS information from the call, deputies found the man injured in steep, rugged terrain near Bone Mountain.
Unable to hike up on his own, the U.S. Coast Guard was contacted to assist with a helicopter rescue.
While the helicopter was on its way, a Coos County deputy and a paramedic hiked down to the injured man to assess his medical condition.
Once the helicopter arrived, the man was loaded onboard and taken to a Roseburg hospital.