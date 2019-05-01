Home
Inmate captured after escaping custody in Modoc County

MODOC COUNTY, Calif. – Schools were in locked down in Alturas, California after an inmate escaped custody.

The Modoc County Sheriff’s Office said at about 11:00 a.m. on May 1, an inmate fled while being transferred between the courthouse and the jail.

Deputies, along with the California Highway Patrol, set up a perimeter around where the inmate escaped. Schools were also locked down in the Alturas area as a precaution.

By 11:31 a.m., the inmate was found and taken back into custody.

MCSO did not provide any further information about the incident.

