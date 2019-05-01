Home
Rogue Valley Expressway could help local businesses

MEDFORD, Ore. – After nearly 15 years of planning and three years of construction, the Oregon 62 Rogue Valley Expressway is finally open.

The expressway stretches 4.5 miles and saves drivers about five minutes of travel time between White City and Medford.

It is a welcome sight for many drivers. But Karrie Kay and John Russell, owner of K & B Auto Complex said the years of construction actually hurt their business.

“For years and years we’ve been on this highway and we counted on traffic as a big advertiser because of where we are at. So the last few years with all the construction and delays it’s really just been hard, it has really hurt our business,” Russell said.

Now that the project is complete, Russell is hoping business will pick up again with more people heading into that area.

