Inside OnTrack: OHA issues follow-up report

In an exclusive investigation last month, NBC5 News detailed an OHA report from last summer that revealed 29 findings of non-compliance. Violations ranged from unlawful policies, to allegations of verbal and physical abuse, as well as various health and safety hazards.
A follow-up report from November, shows 27 of the 29 findings were corrected.
Still, OHA staff say the large number of issues is unusual, even for an organization of this size.
“This is fairly unprecedented,” OHA communications manager, Michelle McClellan tells NBC5 News, “to have so many areas of non-compliance identified at one program, or one facility.”
There were areas in the updated report where information from the June report was omitted, including having a qualified director and being able to report any incident of abuse or neglect without being subject to retaliation. McClellan says either the reported information couldn’t be verified, or hasn’t been addressed.
To see our original report click HERE.