Home
Inside OnTrack: OHA issues follow-up report

Inside OnTrack: OHA issues follow-up report

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 News has received an updated report from the Oregon Health Authority regarding OnTrack’s Dad’s Program.

In an exclusive investigation last month, NBC5 News detailed an OHA report from last summer that revealed 29 findings of non-compliance. Violations ranged from unlawful policies, to allegations of verbal and physical abuse, as well as various health and safety hazards.

A follow-up report from November, shows 27 of the 29 findings were corrected.

Still, OHA staff say the large number of issues is unusual, even for an organization of this size.

“This is fairly unprecedented,” OHA communications manager, Michelle McClellan tells NBC5 News, “to have so many areas of non-compliance identified at one program, or one facility.”

There were areas in the updated report where information from the June report was omitted, including having a qualified director and being able to report any incident of abuse or neglect without being subject to retaliation. McClellan says either the reported information couldn’t be verified, or hasn’t been addressed.

To see our original report click HERE.

 

Kristin Hosfelt
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University. She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine. When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics