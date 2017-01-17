Southern Oregonians remember Reverend King

Ashland, Ore. — Ashlanders met tonight at the First Congregational United Church of Christ to remember the late Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.
The Ashland Interfaith Clergy Circle hosted “Where Does Your Power for Love Come From?” a night exploring power, love, and faith in response to the life and work of Reverend King.
“And the thing that always got left out for me was the ‘reverend’ part of Martin Luther King Jr.,” explained Rev. Christina Kukuk. “It wasn’t until graduate school when I was able to read how much the power for his message of love and justice came from his spiritual tradition.”
King won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his civil rights work. He was assassinated on April 4th, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.