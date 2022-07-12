Invasive forest pest seen in Oregon

FOREST GROVE, Ore.– A destructive and invasive forest pest has been spotted in Oregon.

The Emerald Ash Borer has killed more than 100 million ash trees over the last 20 years across the U.S.

It was first seen outside of Portland last month.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is concerned about the effect it could have on the native Oregon Ash.

O.D.F. is encouraging people to not plant ash trees and to watch out for infestations before the trees become difficult to remove.

O.D.F.’s Urban and Community Assistance Program Manager Scott Altenhoff said, “don’t lose hope. We can and will make it through this episode. It’s a bump in the road. It will be unpleasant for sure. It will have economic and environmental and social consequences. But I’m confident we can rise to the occasion.”

O.D.F. is encouraging people to visit its website to find out more about the Emerald Ash Borer.

They have a fact sheet available with ways you can prevent it from destroying more trees.