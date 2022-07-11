Biden administration issues abortion requirements for hospitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monday, the Biden administration told the nation’s hospitals and doctors they “must” provide abortions if the life of an expectant mother is at risk.

In a letter to health care providers, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said if abortion services are not provided when the mother’s life is at risk, then the hospital will face penalties.

Becerra said federal law overrules state abortion bans in such cases because of the Emergency Medical Treatment Act and Active Labor Act.

On Friday, President Biden signed an executive order that directs HHS to protect abortion access.

At least nine states have banned the practice since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.