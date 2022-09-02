Inventory of items seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat unsealed

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A newly unsealed property inventory from the Justice Department reveals that more than 10,000 government documents and photographs were without classification markings when seized from Mar-a-Lago. The court filing was unsealed by a judge Friday.

It also shows that investigators found more than 40 empty folders with “classified” banners on them and nearly four dozen empty folders marked “return to staff secretary/military aide.”

Judge Aileen Cannon ordered the information to be unsealed during a hearing Thursday regarding Trump’s request to have a “special master” review the evidence collected from his Florida estate.

It’s unclear what happened to those documents, but Trump’s lawyers suggested they were Trump’s personal records.

Justice Department lawyers argued that all the government documents belong to the White House, not Trump.

More: https://nbcnews.to/3TDJl5l