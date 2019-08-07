Investigation underway in fatal officer-involved shooting

Home
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Oregon State Police office on 7th Street in Grants Pass Tuesday.

The Josephine County District Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Brandon C. Jones was under investigation by Oregon State Police. It’s unknown at this time what investigation Jones was a suspect in. District Attorney Ryan Mulkins would not disclose that information at this time.

Mulkins said Jones was asked to come to the office where police officers began to take him into custody. At some point, Jones got into an altercation with troopers at the office. The D.A.’s office said Jones tried reaching for one of the trooper’s firearms where he was then shot during the altercation and later died from his injuries.

The OSP troopers involved received minor injuries, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with NBC5 News for updates on this developing story.

