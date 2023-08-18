Investigators identify man found dead in the Head Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man who was found dead in the Head Fire has been publicly identified.

The Head Fire, now part of the Happy Camp Complex, is one of the largest fires in the Klamath National Forest. It was last reported to cover about 4,000 acres and was 0% contained.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of August 16, deputies found 71-year-old Ken Lee Oliver of Scott Bar dead in the driveway of his home on Roxbury Drive, which is within the boundaries of the fire.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “An autopsy will be conducted in the near future to determine the cause of death.”

SCSO offered its deepest condolences to Oliver’s family and friends.

No further information was released by the sheriff’s office.

